Kenya is on tenterhooks after defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga called into question the validity of the country’s election result, dismissing it as “null and void”.

The day after his opponent William Ruto was announced as the president-elect by a thin margin, Mr Odinga said he will challenge the verdict in the country’s courts.

The 77-year-old, who has failed in his four previous attempts to win the presidency, warned that the nation now faced a protracted legal crisis.