Scuffles break out as Kenyan election results expected imminently

Scuffles broke out at a presidential election count centre in Nairobi, Kenya, as the country awaited the confirmation of results.

Deputy President William Ruto was expected to be announced as the winner, with results on Saturday from the electoral commission putting him at 54% compared to his opponent Raila Odinga's 45%. Other tallies from local media and Reuters differed; local media put Ruto at 51-52% and Odinga at 48%.

Footage shows people shoving each other and throwing a chair as they waited to hear the result.

