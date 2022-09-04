Rights groups call for Rajapaksa’s arrest after return to Colombo

Deposed Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is facing calls for his arrest as he returned to the country after fleeing in the middle of a historic uprising which saw protestors breaking into the presidential house demanding his removal.

The 73-year-old former military officer who hails from the powerful Rajapaksa family which has ruled Sri Lanka for decades, spent weeks in Thailand exploring his options, including applying for a US green card.

However, he returned to his home country amid tight security late on Friday night. He has reportedly been given special protection amid the continued protests and a state bungalow on his return.