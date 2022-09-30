Chinese film Return to Dust disappears from country’s cinemas despite huge earnings
Disappearance prompts rumours that it was taken down due to China’s upcoming Congress meet
Chinese film Return to Dust has disappeared from the country’s cinemas despite earning $14m (£12.5m) at the box office.
The film was reportedly withdrawn from all cinemas and taken off all streaming platforms just weeks after its release. According to local Chinese outlets, mentioning the film on Weibo is also banned.
Return to Dust is a Chinese drama film written and directed by Li Ruijun.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies