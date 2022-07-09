Donato Di Veroli: The last of Rome’s Jews to survive the Holocaust dies
The 98-year-old survived Auschwitz and Dachau
The last Roman Jew to survive the Holocaust has died at the age of 98, the capital’s Jewish community announced this week.
Born in Rome in 1924, Donato Di Veroli was one of eight siblings raised in the central Piazza Campitelli, a stone’s throw away from the city’s Jewish quarter.
Less than a decade after his birth in September 1938 fascist dictator Benito Mussolini announced the implementation of racial laws, namely aimed at discriminating against Italy’s Jewry.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies