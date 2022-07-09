The last Roman Jew to survive the Holocaust has died at the age of 98, the capital’s Jewish community announced this week.

Born in Rome in 1924, Donato Di Veroli was one of eight siblings raised in the central Piazza Campitelli, a stone’s throw away from the city’s Jewish quarter.

Less than a decade after his birth in September 1938 fascist dictator Benito Mussolini announced the implementation of racial laws, namely aimed at discriminating against Italy’s Jewry.