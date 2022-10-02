Russians fleeing the draft tell of three-day queues and bribes to cross border

Russian men desperate to avoid fighting in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s conscription order have told of three-day long border queues and bribing security officials hundreds of pounds at makeshift “checkpoints” to flee the country.

After losing ground in recent weeks in Ukraine - which continued this weekend with the withdrawal of Russian troops from the key town of Lyman in the Donetsk region - President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on the increasingly bloody artillery war by declaring a partial mobilisation.

Moscow officials said the plan was to call-up some 300,000 people with combat experience.