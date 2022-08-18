Jump to content
Russian commanders likely ‘increasingly concerned’ over explosions in Crimea, says UK intelligence

Russia acknowledges explosions in Crimea as “act of sabotage”

Katy Clifton
Wednesday 17 August 2022 12:00
Huge fireball erupts at ammunition depot in Crimea

Russian commanders are likely increasingly concerned with the “deterioration in security across Crimea”, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said after an ammunitions depot was rocked by multiple explosions.

In what Russia called an “act of sabotage”, a fireball explosion erupted at the facility in Maiske, near Dzhankoi, on Tuesday morning, injuring at least two and prompting the evacuation of around 3,000 people.

Ukraine has stopped short of claiming responsibility for the explosions in Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014 and has been used by Vladimir Putin to launch attacks since the war began on 24 February.

