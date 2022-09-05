Russia planning ‘decisive energy blow to all Europeans’, Ukraine’s Zelensky warns
President Zelensky tells Europeans to expect difficult winter
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow.
Mr Zelensky warned in his daily video address that Russia is preparing for a “decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter”.
He was speaking on Saturday after Moscow shut down a main pipeline that supplies Russian gas to the continent.
