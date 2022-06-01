Denmark becomes latest country to have gas taps turned off by Russia
Denmark joins Bulgaria, Finland, Poland and the Netherlands in having supplies cut
Russia is cutting off its gas supply to Denmark from Wednesday, officials in Copenhagen said, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.
Danish energy company Orsted said the tap was being turned off because it refused to pay Moscow in roubles.
Russia has previously halted natural gas supplies to Finland, Poland and Bulgaria for refusing a demand to pay in roubles.
