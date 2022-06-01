Denmark becomes latest country to have gas taps turned off by Russia

Denmark joins Bulgaria, Finland, Poland and the Netherlands in having supplies cut

David Harding
Wednesday 01 June 2022 15:17
Comments
<p>The Danish Energy Agency said that in the first 18 weeks of 2022, Russian gas amounted to approximately 25 per cent of EU gas consumption</p>

(AP)

Russia is cutting off its gas supply to Denmark from Wednesday, officials in Copenhagen said, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.

Danish energy company Orsted said the tap was being turned off because it refused to pay Moscow in roubles.

Russia has previously halted natural gas supplies to Finland, Poland and Bulgaria for refusing a demand to pay in roubles.

