France says winter gas reserves full as Russia accuses West of energy ‘suicide’
‘We are in the best conditions to go through the winter,’ says French minister
France claims it is well prepared to weather the looming winter energy crisis as the government announced that the country had now filled its strategic gas reserves to their maximum level.
The optimism of the government of Emmanuel Macron was evident just days after Russia announced it had closed the Nord Stream 1 gas link to Europe indefinitely, which prompted fears of shortages and blackouts in the approaching months across the continent.
“Today we have reached the maximum level for our gas reserves ... these gas stocks represent 50 per cent of our winter consumption, so we are in the best conditions to go through the winter,” the energy transition minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, told French media.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies