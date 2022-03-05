Ukraine has won the information war over Russia but that could prove a problem

Ukrainians and their western allies have given a masterclass, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on how to shape information warfare. But the Ukrainian charm offensive, which has attracted broad admiration across the world, could cloud what is actually happening on the frontline.

Ukraine’s information strategy shows they, and their western allies, have learned a lesson or two about Russia’s deft use of misinformation and how to defuse it.

Debunking the Russian narrative, disseminating stories of Ukrainian heroism, civilian sacrifice, and a skillful messaging campaign around President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal, have all been crucial in commanding the narrative around the war so far.