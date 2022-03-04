✕ Close Zelensky speaks after fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the world to “wake up” to the dangers posed by Russia, after its forces started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Kremlin’s troops attacked and captured the Zaporizhzhia facility in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A Russian projectile caused the fire in one of the plant’s buildings but this did not damage any of the reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that radiation levels appear normal.

Zelensky appealed to Russian citizens to protest against the attack. “You have to ... take to the streets and say that you want to live, you want to live on earth without radioactive contamination,” he said.

Elsewhere, Russia continues to intensively bombard cities like Kharkiv, Odessa and Mariupol. Thousands have been killed or wounded and over a million refugees have fled Ukraine so far.