Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Zelensky responds to nuclear power plant attack

No change in radiation levels at site after fire, says International Atomic Energy Agency

Arpan Rai,Graeme Massie,Rory Sullivan
Friday 04 March 2022 11:54
Zelensky speaks after fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the world to “wake up” to the dangers posed by Russia, after its forces started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Kremlin’s troops attacked and captured the Zaporizhzhia facility in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A Russian projectile caused the fire in one of the plant’s buildings but this did not damage any of the reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that radiation levels appear normal.

Zelensky appealed to Russian citizens to protest against the attack. “You have to ... take to the streets and say that you want to live, you want to live on earth without radioactive contamination,” he said.

Elsewhere, Russia continues to intensively bombard cities like Kharkiv, Odessa and Mariupol. Thousands have been killed or wounded and over a million refugees have fled Ukraine so far.

The human cost of Russia’s war

These three images show the horror and human cost of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A father mourns the death of his teenage son, dozens of refugees flee the violence and a man cries after his home is destroyed by Russian shelling:

Serhii mourns the death of his teenage son Iliya, who was killed in a Russian attack while playing football in Mariupol, Ukraine

(AP)

Refugees wait to board a bus at the border between Ukraine and Poland

(REUTERS)

Yevghen Zbormyrsky, 49, is pictured after shelling destroys his home in Irpin, near Kyiv, on 4 March, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)
Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 11:54
Watch live: Ukraine’s foreign minister discusses criminal tribunal over Putin’s war

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, will be speaking at a meeting hosted by Chatham House.

He and prominent international legal experts will discuss the case against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Watch the proceedings live here:

Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 11:46
British dockers refuse to unload tanker of Russian gas in Kent

British dock workers have refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Although the UK government has banned all Russian-associated ships from stopping in Britain, it is understood that the firm which owns the Boris Vilkitskiy found a loophole.

Matt Lay, Unison’s national officer for energy, told the Guardian: “The government must act immediately to close this loophole and stop Russian goods continuing to arrive in the UK under the cover of another country.”

My colleague Chiara Giordano has more details:

Vessel was carrying liquified natural gas destined for British Gas owner Centrica amid apparent loophole

Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 11:36
IOM: 1.25 million people have now fled Ukraine

A total of 1.25 million people have now fled Ukraine to escape war, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said.

Here’s a breakdown of how many refugees have travelled to some of Ukraine’s neighbours:

Poland - 672,000

Moldova - 194,000

Hungary - 133,000

Slovakia – 89,600

As well as Ukrainian nationals, people from 137 other countries have also fled the fighting.

Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 11:28
Woman breaks down in tears, saying she may never see her mother again

Putin’s war in Ukraine has cleaved families apart.

One woman fleeing Ukraine broke down in tears, saying she may never see her mother again:

Woman fleeing Ukraine sobs as she says she may never see her mother again.mp4
Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 11:19
Hundreds of students stranded at Ukrainian university

More than 500 international students, many of them Nigerian, are trapped in a town 40km from the northeastern border of Ukraine.

Hundreds of students stranded at a university in Ukraine
Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 11:14
Russian advance on Mykolayiv thwarted, according to senior Ukrainian official

Russian forces have stopped their advance against the Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, a senior Ukrainian military adviser has said.

The comment from Oleksiy Arestovych, who advises Ukraine’s president, comes after local authorities said Russian troops had entered the area for the first time.

“We can feel cautious optimism about the future prospects of the enemy offensive - I think that it will be stopped in other areas also,” he said.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

(Press Association Images)
Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 11:08
Zelensky targeted in multiple assassination attempts, reports suggest

Russia has tried and failed three times to assassinate Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, reports suggest.

The Times says mercenaries from the Wagner Group and Chechen soldiers had been sent to kill Zelensky.

The newspaper suggested that Zelensky’s team had been tipped off by anti-war members of the Russian security services.

Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 10:51
No damage to Zaporozhzhia nuclear reactors, IAEA confirms

A fire caused by the Russians at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant has not damaged its reactors, the UN’s nuclear chief has said.

Rafael Grossi told reporters on Friday that the damaged building was “not part of the reactor”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency director-general added: “What we understand that this projectile is coming from the Russian forces. We do not have details of what kind of projectile it is.”

Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 10:21
Ukraine conflict in photos

In some of the latest pictures from Ukraine, people walk past a burnt-out missile in Kyiv and others examine the damage caused to a house in a village near the capital.

Ukrainians walks past the remains of a missile at a bus station in Kyiv on 4 March, 2022

(REUTERS)

People stand beside a house damaged in the shelling of the village of Hatne, Kyiv region, Ukraine

(REUTERS)
Rory Sullivan4 March 2022 10:13

