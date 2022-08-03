Russia has backed the Myanmar junta’s bid to “stabilise” the country that has seen political turmoil against the regime after it seized power in a military coup last year.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, arrived on a landmark visit to Myanmar on Wednesday where he held talks with the country’s top military generals and expressed his support to the junta.

“We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country,” Mr Lavrov said in capital Naypyidaw on the first day of his visit, reported the TASS news agency.