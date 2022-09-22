Russia can use nuclear weapons to ‘defend’ new territories, warns Medvedev
‘Russia is ready to defend territories added to it with all means, including strategic nuclear weapons,’ says former president
Dmitry Medvedev, a former president of Russia and Vladimir Putin loyalist, has warned Russia will use nuclear weapons if it believes territories are under attack.
“Russia is ready to defend territories added to it with all means, including strategic nuclear weapons,” said Medvedev, in a reference to planned referendums by Russian-installed and separatist authorities on Ukrainian territory.
Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the votes will go ahead and “there is no going back”.
