How Russian oil is still reaching US, Europe, and other countries sanctioning Moscow

Russian energy is continuing to flow into the US, member nations of the European Union, and other countries that have imposed the toughest sanctions on Moscow, potentially blunting the sting of sanctions designed to cripple the Kremlin’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

While a large number of Western allies have agreed to halt the import of Russian crude and refined oil products as punishment for Vladimir Putin’s invasion, other countries have refused to do so and are taking advantage of the crisis to score major discounts.

India is arguably the prime example of this, with its imports of cheap crude oil from Russia increasing from zero in January and February to a record 950,000 barrels per day in June.