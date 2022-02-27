For a country wishing to emerge as a leader on the global stage, India has remained notably quiet as world powers have condemned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, vowed strong action and imposed wide-ranging sanctions by way of response.

Following Thursday’s all-out assault by land, sea and air, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi called Vladimir Putin to urge “an immediate cessation of violence” but stopped short of criticising Moscow or its leader.

A statement by the Kremlin after the call said “the Prime Minister of India was appreciative of the explanation” about Russia’s concerns over violation of the Minsk agreement and that Mr Modi had discussed the safety of 18,000 Indian students in Kyiv.