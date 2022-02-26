Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government have forcefully condemned Moscow and announced a series of sanctions – while bluntly warning one of the country’s most important energy suppliers that there would be a “bitter price” to pay.

But the newfound soul-searching and tough talk from Berlin that followed its rude awakening could not mask a reality dawning on Germans that Europe’s largest economy – with an unhealthy reliance on Russia for 57 per cent of its natural gas supplies – had long turned a blind eye to the mischief of Russian president Vladimir Putin, in part because of its energy dependency and its considerable business ties.

Shattered by Russia’s attack on Ukraine were widespread illusions in Germany about Mr Putin’s intentions and a belief that peace in Europe was only possible with Moscow as a partner.