Ukraine war: Germany offers to help with influx of refugees into eastern Europe
The statement comes hours after a full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began
Germany has offered to support countries in eastern Europe who are facing an influx of refugees coming from Ukraine, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.
"We will offer massive support to the affected states especially our neighbour Poland in the event of large refugee movements," Ms Faeser said in a statement.
She added that security authorities in Germany had stepped up protective measures against possible cyber attacks from Russia.
Poland too has said that it is drafting plans to deal with up to one million refugees.
The news comes following a Russian invasion of Ukraine which began in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Air strikes started on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, while dozens of cars queued to leave the city, fleeing to the country’s borders.
The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have all said that they are preparing for the possibility that war will send an influx of Ukrainian refugees flooding their way.
According to Al Jazeera, in a worst case scenario, as many as five million people could flee the country after the invasion by Russia.
Western leaders have condemned the news, and have said that Russia will face sanctions for its actions.
A series of meetings have been scheduled for Thursday, with US President Joe Biden meeting with his G7 counterparts to map out harsher measures against Russia.
Meanwhile, NATO ambassadors are also expected to meet on Thursday, as will EU leaders who are set to discuss further sanctions that could be imposed on Russia.
