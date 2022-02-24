Ukraine crisis: Boris Johnson ‘appalled’ by Russian invasion and says Britain will ‘respond decisively’
British leader accuses President Putin of choosing ‘path of bloodshed’
British prime minister Boris Johnson joined world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction”.
“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” Mr Johnson tweeted.
He said the UK and its allies would respond “decisively” as London warned that Moscow would “incur severe costs’’ of its actions on Ukraine.
“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” he said. “The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”
President Zelensky confirmed Russia has attacked the country with missiles targeted at Ukrainian infrastructure and on border guards.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also condemned Russia’s “appalling, unprovoked attack”.
“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of (aggression),” she said
Melinda Simmons, the UK’s ambassador to Ukraine, said she was “horrified” by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
“A wholly unprovoked attack on a peaceful country is unfolding. Horrified. Just because you’ve prepared and thought about this possibility for weeks and months doesn’t mean it isn’t shocking when it actually happens,” she said.
A British government spokesperson called Ukraine’s invasion “a massive strategic mistake” and warned of severe consequences to Russia.
"We are working closely with allies to verify urgently reports of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the spokesperson said. "Any such action would be a massive strategic mistake and will incur severe costs."
Calling it a “grave day for Ukraine and for the principles of the United Nations”, UK’s ambassador to the UN, Dame Barbara Woodward said the war was “unprovoked and unjustified”.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, she said: "As we sat in this chamber urging Russia to step back, President Putin announced special military operations on Ukrainian territory.
"We and our partners have been clear that there will be consequences for Russia’s actions. We fully support the United States’ call for a UN Security Council resolution. This Council must do all it can to stop war and uphold the (UN) Charter,” she said.
