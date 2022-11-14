Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ‘taken to hospital at G20 summit’
The foreign minister is due to represent the Kremlin at the summit
Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital due to a heart condition following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.
Three Indonesian government and medical officials said the Russian foreign minister was being treated on the resort island.
Two said Mr Lavrov was being seen for a heart condition.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies