Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’
Ukrainian authorities hope to root out Russian soldiers posing as civilians by ‘filtration’
Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.
Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.
On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.
Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”
Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.
He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
‘Months of hell’: Inside Kherson, shellshocked survivors fear what Russia left behind
Without electricity, water or gas, and with dwindling food supplies, 76-year-old Ludmilla limped on in the dark all alone. That was until Ukraine’s soldiers opened Kherson on Friday to ecstatic crowds.
She had earlier managed to evacuate her daughter-in-law and grandchildren to Poland, but she stayed in Kherson to look after the family home.
“God bless you; I haven’t had a decent meal in months,” she told the staff of global food charity World Central Kitchen, who on Sunday were handing out hundreds of emergency food packets to crowds in the centre of the recently liberated city.
Each packet, containing tinned meat, fish, vegetables and basic foodstuffs, is a lifeline. People described food prices tripling under occupation and supplies running out.
“It’s been months of hell,” Ludmilla continued, clutching her parcel of food like a lifebuoy.
Bel Trew reports from Kherson:
'Months of hell': Inside Kherson, shellshocked survivors fear what Russia left behind
As locals celebrate a liberated Kherson, the threat from Russian troops left behind looms, Bel Trew reports
40 Russian soldiers killed, armoured vehicles destroyed – Ukrainian military
At least 40 Russian soldiers have been killed in combat by Ukrainian troops, the country’s southern operational command wing said in a war update today.
The soldiers were neutralised on Sunday, after the Ukrainian military command attacked four concentrations of Russian troops, it said. Seven armoured vehicles were also purportedly destroyed.
Biden set to discuss Ukraine with China’s president Xi
Joe Biden is to meet China’s leader Xi Jinping today in his first meeting with him as the US president.
Ukraine is set to be among the talking points during their discussion at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Mr Biden will be “unapologetic” in his defence of the country, officials have said.
On Sunday, ahead of their meeting, Mr Biden warned China against attempting an invasion of Taiwan, and also said he wanted to keep lines of communication open with Beijing.
“I know Xi Jinping, he knows me,” he added, saying they had always had “straightforward discussions”.
The pair have known each other for more than a decade, from when Mr Biden and Mr Xi were both vice-presidents of their countries, but this will be their first in-person meeting as presidents.
“We have very little misunderstanding. We just got to figure out what the red lines are,” Mr Biden said.
Can feel Ukraine’s victory in war approaching, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said everyone in his country engaged in the war can feel Ukraine’s victory against Russia approaching as he said that those repelling Moscow’s attacks, including soldiers, civilians and diplomats, have not had a day’s rest.
“All of us already feel the approach of our victory. Because we preserve our unity and know that we are rightfully on our land,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Starting his address, the Ukrainian president said that he was working together with his team on Sunday. “The office is working, Kyiv doesn’t stop, the country works non-stop. Look around - there are always people fighting and working without weekends for the sake of our victory,” he said.
“The frontline has no weekends. Rescuers and sappers have no weekends. Doctors helping the wounded have no weekends. Doctors helping our children have no weekends as well. Ukrainian energy workers fighting against Iranian drones have no rest,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “Diplomats working almost round the clock for 263 days already… Communication workers, security forces, hundreds and hundreds of other spheres, thousands of organisations and enterprises, millions of people.”
ICYMI: Russia could send ‘more cannon fodder’ after Kherson
In case you missed it...
The UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson.
He also said it was important not to “underestimate” Moscow and urged “caution” when considering the jubilant scenes on the streets of the liberated city.
“History will remind you that Russia can be brutal to their own. And if they need more cannon fodder, that is what they’ll be doing,” he told reporters in Westminster earlier on Sunday.
MTV EMA audience wave Ukraine flags for Kalush Orchestra
Kalush Orchestra got a warm welcome at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with members of the audience waving Ukrainian flags as they took to the stage on Sunday night.
The folk-rap group performed their Eurovision-winning track Stefania as the award ceremony drew to a close at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.
The group were supported by dancers who donned the trademark pink bucket hat of lead singer Oleg Psyuk.
Traditional designs from the war-torn country and an image of a raised and clenched fist were projected across the stage.
Before the performance, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, who was hosting with his partner Rita Ora, said the group were wearing costumes that “dated back thousands of years”.
He described their music as “bringing a hip hop infusion to traditional Ukrainian folk music”.
Ora added: “Along with our worldwide winners, we’d like to welcome them from Kyiv, Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra.”
Speaking earlier on the red carpet, Psyuk told the PA news agency “culture is one of our weapons” in the war against Russia “so today we are are soldiers that present Ukraine’s culture”.
The group have become international spokespeople for the Ukrainian war effort since sweeping to victory at Eurovision in May.
They later raised more than £700,000 for the Ukrainian army by auctioning off their crystal microphone trophy, and are touring with a portion of proceeds going to relief efforts at home.
Psyuk recently said they were “grateful” to the UK for showing solidarity with Ukraine by hosting Eurovision next year on its behalf.
‘Russia is a rogue state,’ Sunak is to tell G20 leaders
The Telegraph’s front page today (Monday) features a story about Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where he is expected to tell other leaders that Russia is a “rogue state”.
He will also criticise Vladimir Putin for failing to attend the summit and instead sending Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.
In writing for the newspaper, the prime minister says: “We will not let our economic future be held hostage by the actions of a rogue state – and nor will our allies.
“Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant.
“The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers. He won’t even attempt to explain his actions.
“Instead, he will stay at home and the rest of us will get on with the task at hand.”
Zookeeper in Crimea steals animals from Kherson zoo
A Russian zookeeper has stolen raccoons from the liberated city of Kherson, it’s been reported.
In the heist, seven raccoons, two female wolves, peacocks, a llama and a donkey from Kherson Zoo were taken.
A private Crimean zoo, Taigan Lion Park, owned by Oleg Zubkov, filmed him grabbing raccoons by their tails and putting them in cages for a YouTube video – now unavailable to watch – titled: “We are in Kherson. Oleg Zubkov catches raccoons with BARE HANDS!!!”
The video showed him with two assistants forcing the llama into a van.
Another video uploaded on Sunday showed two wolves that he said were from Kherson Zoo being unloaded at the Crimean zoo.
Russian television channels filmed the event.
Zubkov said: “It will be much better for the wolves here: large territory, Crimean sun, and besides, after the quarantine, they will get a male. It’s been their dream to live here.”
He said the animals, including any wolf cubs, would be sent back after Russia reoccupies Kherson and that they are “in good hands”.
Ukraine’s defence ministry posted one of the videos and vowed to retaliate over the theft.
Combat engineer dies during Kherson bomb clearance
A sapper – combat engineer – died while demining the liberated city of Kherson, it was revealed today.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said one died and four were injured during the bomb-clearing operations after Russian troops withdrew from the city in southern Ukraine.
Earlier, Yaroslav Yanushevych – head of the Kherson region’s military – said Russian troops had placed mines almost everywhere.”
He told Kherson citizens: “Please, please do not gather in crowded places.
“Moreover, we will be clearing mines in the city centre tomorrow, on 14 November. So please do not go to the central part of the city.”
Fighting in Donetsk remains intense, Zelensky says
Fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region has continued in its intensity, Volodymyr Zelensky said in describing the situation there as “hell”.
The Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address: “There it is just hell — there are extremely fierce battles there every day.
“But our units are defending bravely — they are withstanding the terrible pressure of the invaders, preserving our defence lines.”
“Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days,” the Ukrainian president also said.
“The level of Russian attacks has not declined. And the level of our resilience and courage is at its highest. We will not allow them through our defence,” he added.
