‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

In recent weeks, Putin has escalated the war in Ukraine

Jonathan Landay
Friday 28 October 2022 18:18
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.

“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.

