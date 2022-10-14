Russia tells civilians to evacuate annexed Kherson as Ukrainian forces advance

Russia has told residents of illegally annexed Kherson to evacuate as Ukrainian troops approach, raising fears the region could become the new frontline in Vladimir Putin’s war.

Moscow-installed governor Vladimir Saldo told Kherson’s civilians to take their children and flee in a video statement on Telegram on Thursday.

“Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks,” Mr Saldo said. “As such, the leadership of Kherson administration has decided to provide Kherson families with the option to travel to other regions of the Russian Federation to rest and study.”