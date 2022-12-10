Kremlin calls US defence bill ‘extremely confrontational’

Moscow has said a US military aid spending bill providing at least $800m (£657) in additional security assistance to Ukraine was "extremely confrontational" towards Russia and may lead to further destabalisation of the situation.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will allow for additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500m (£410m) over US President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The document that has been adopted is of an extremely confrontational nature in relation to our country.