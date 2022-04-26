Moscow says it is “in essence” at war with Nato after deliveres of western weapons to Ukraine.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov claimed ongoing deliveries of supplies and weaponry to Ukraine meant the Nato alliance was “in essence engaged in war with Russia” and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets.

“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” he told state television in an interview posted on the foreign ministry’s website.