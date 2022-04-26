Russia effectively at war with Nato, Lavrov says as he calls western weapons ‘legitimate targets’
UK minister brands claim ‘utter, utter nonsense’ and insists Nato is not organising donation of arms
Moscow says it is “in essence” at war with Nato after deliveres of western weapons to Ukraine.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov claimed ongoing deliveries of supplies and weaponry to Ukraine meant the Nato alliance was “in essence engaged in war with Russia” and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets.
“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” he told state television in an interview posted on the foreign ministry’s website.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies