Russia’s top diplomat has warned the west against provoking World War 3, saying that the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.

The statement came as Russia focussed its firepower in striking rail and fuel facilities in an effort to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal its supplies, many of which have been provided by the international community.

Five railroad stations in central and western Ukraine were hit and one worker was killed, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine’s state railway.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, called weapons supplied by the west “a legitimate target” as he accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking Nato for help.

Elaborating on the possibility of a nuclear confrontation, Mr Lavrov said: “I would not want to see these risks artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant.

“The danger is serious,” he said. “It is real. It should not be underestimated.”