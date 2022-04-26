Ukraine news – live: Russia says danger of nuclear war ‘should not be underestimated’
Russia’s top diplomat has warned the west against provoking World War 3, saying that the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.
The statement came as Russia focussed its firepower in striking rail and fuel facilities in an effort to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal its supplies, many of which have been provided by the international community.
Five railroad stations in central and western Ukraine were hit and one worker was killed, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine’s state railway.
Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, called weapons supplied by the west “a legitimate target” as he accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking Nato for help.
Elaborating on the possibility of a nuclear confrontation, Mr Lavrov said: “I would not want to see these risks artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant.
“The danger is serious,” he said. “It is real. It should not be underestimated.”
Ukraine attacks Russian village, claims Russian official
Several buildings in Russia’s Golovchino village were damaged after they came under fire from Ukraine on Tuesday morning, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram without proving any evidence for the claim.
Hours earlier, the governor had said that at least two people had been hurt in an attack on another village, Zhuravlyovka.
Mr Gladkov did not specify whether the two attacks were cases of artillery or mortar shelling or missile strikes.
Russia says two injured in shelling of village bordering Ukraine
Two people were injured in shelling of a village in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a post on social media.
Officials in southern Russian regions reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling over the past few weeks. These apparently damaged residential buildings, although reports of civilians sustaining injures have been rare.
Mr Gladkov said some homes were damaged in the latest shelling but did not provide further details. He said earlier on Monday that four homes and a car had been damaged in the shelling of another village.
UK believes 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine as it pledges further help
Around 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the 61 days since they launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the UK.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also told MPs more than 2,000 of Russia’s armoured vehicles have either been destroyed or captured as he outlined further UK support to Ukraine to help defend its territory.
With Russia switching its attention to further occupying the Donbas region in the south east, Mr Wallace confirmed a “small number” of Stormer armoured vehicles fitted with anti-air missile launchers will be gifted to Ukraine.
US Secretary of State tweets about his recent trip to Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, tweeted about his trip to Ukraine.
White House says request for supplemental Ukraine aid likely to be longer-term package
New aid for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden is likely to be part of a longer-term package that will require approval from Congress, the White House said on Monday.
Biden said last week that he would seek approval from Congress soon for more assistance for Ukraine after announcing $800 million in military assistance last week.
Hundreds of thousands of elderly Ukrainians stranded in freezing conditions, says NGO chief
Hundreds of thousands of elderly Ukrainians are trapped in the east of the country, unable or unwilling to leave, as Russian forces bear down on their towns, a top humanitarian official has warned.
While the plight of children and mothers leaving areas in the east and heading to towns in the west of the country, or nations such as Poland, has received widespread media attention, the dangers facing the elderly have been largely overlooked, says Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).
Egeland says many of these people aged in their 70s and 80s, have disabilities or else are bedridden. In some communities in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is now focusing its military operation, elderly people account for as much as 60 per cent of the population.
Finland and Sweden to express wish to join NATO in May, tabloids say
Finland and Sweden will together express their wish to join NATO in May, tabloid newspapers Iltalehti in Finland and Expressen in Sweden said on Monday.
Their reports cited sources close to the matter.
In spite of tightening cooperation with the NATO since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the Nordic countries had both opted to stay out of the military alliance.
However, Sweden and Finland have been forced to examine whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security, following the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
According to Iltalehti, the leaders of Finland and Sweden plan to meet in the week of 16 May, following which it is said they will publicly announce their plans to apply to join the alliance.
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto declined to comment.
Swedish daily Aftonbladet also reported a similar story separately, citing sources close to Swedish government office.
The Swedish foreign ministry also declined to comment on Expressen’s and Aftonbladet’s reports.
