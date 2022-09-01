Russia could begin to deploy convicted criminals in its war against Ukraine as it looks to fill a shortage of manpower in its armed forces, an official in Washington said, citing US intelligence.
The unnamed US official on Wednesday said the Kremlin is suffering from a “severe” manpower shortage as the Ukraine invasion bleeds into its seventh month.
It is believed that the Russian defence ministry is looking to deploy short-term contract service members to the front line to make up for these personnel shortages on the battlefield, the official said, requesting anonymity.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies