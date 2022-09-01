Jump to content
Russia now so short of soldiers it may start using convicted criminals, US official says

Country could also start ‘compelling wounded soldiers to re-enter combat’

Arpan Rai
Thursday 01 September 2022 17:01
Russia could begin to deploy convicted criminals in its war against Ukraine as it looks to fill a shortage of manpower in its armed forces, an official in Washington said, citing US intelligence.

The unnamed US official on Wednesday said the Kremlin is suffering from a “severe” manpower shortage as the Ukraine invasion bleeds into its seventh month.

It is believed that the Russian defence ministry is looking to deploy short-term contract service members to the front line to make up for these personnel shortages on the battlefield, the official said, requesting anonymity.

