Retreating Russian troops in Kharkiv accused of torture by Ukrainians
Ukraine officials say they will seek evidence of alleged crimes
People from newly-liberated areas of Ukraine have accused Russian troops of carrying out torture against ordinary residents.
The claims by those in Kharkiv back those made in other parts of Ukraine when Russian forces retreated from towns close to the capital Kyiv earlier in the war.
Artem, a resident in the city of Balkliya in the Kharkiv region, which has seen spectacular gains by Ukrainian forces in the past few days, said he had been electrocuted by Russians as had many other residents.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies