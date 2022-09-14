✕ Close Ukrainian troops enter Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast after recapturing town

The Kremlin is “almost certainly” sourcing weapons from Iran and North Korea as it struggles with supply shortages, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Defence experts believe the Russian army has been forced to buy from the pariah states in part because of the impact of Western sanctions.

“Russia has highly likely deployed Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in Ukraine for the first time,” the MoD said in a military update on Wednesday.

Its report comes the day after Ukrainian officials said their forces had shot down on Iranian-made drone in the Kharkiv province, where Kyiv has seen spectacular success in recent days.

After Ukraine liberated a swathe of the northeast region, accounts of Russian torture have emerged.

A resident from the city of Balakliya told the BBC he was held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have recaptured about 8,000 sq km of land this month.