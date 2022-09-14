Ukraine war - live: Russia ‘almost certainly’ buying weapons from Iran and North Korea amid supply shortages
Allegations of Russian torture emerge in liberated Kharkiv region
The Kremlin is “almost certainly” sourcing weapons from Iran and North Korea as it struggles with supply shortages, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
Defence experts believe the Russian army has been forced to buy from the pariah states in part because of the impact of Western sanctions.
“Russia has highly likely deployed Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in Ukraine for the first time,” the MoD said in a military update on Wednesday.
Its report comes the day after Ukrainian officials said their forces had shot down on Iranian-made drone in the Kharkiv province, where Kyiv has seen spectacular success in recent days.
After Ukraine liberated a swathe of the northeast region, accounts of Russian torture have emerged.
A resident from the city of Balakliya told the BBC he was held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have recaptured about 8,000 sq km of land this month.
EU ‘not complete’ without eastern neighbours, says von der Leyen
The EU is not complete without some of its eastern neighbours, Ursula von der Leyen has said.
Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and countries in the Western Balkans are part of the European family, she added.
“You are part of our family, you are the future of our union,” Ms von der Leyen said. “Our Union is not complete without you.”
Kremlin ‘acknowledges defeat’ in Kharkiv, says ISW
The Kremlin has acknowledged its defeat in Kharkiv province, the first time it has been open about one of its setbacks in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.
In less than a week, Kyiv’s forces have retaken thousands of square kilometers of land in the northeast region.
Moscow tried to recast previous failures - including its withdrawal from areas around Kyiv this spring - as strategic decisions.
However, the approach to the Kharkiv defeat has been slightly different.
“The Kremlin’s acknowledgment of the defeat is part of an effort to mitigate and deflect criticism for such a devastating failure away from Russian President Vladimir Putin and onto the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the uniformed military command,” the ISW said.
EU’s solidarity with Ukraine ‘unshakeable’, says von der Leyen
Europe’s solidarity with Ukraine remains “unshakeable”, Ursula von der Leyen has said.
Speaking in the bloc’s parliament in Strasbourg, the European Commission president said: “I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe will prevail.”
“Europe’s solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable,” she added.
Ms von der Leyen also announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later on Wednesday to mark the bloc’s ongoing support for Ukraine.
Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, says MoD
Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to source equipment from North Korea and Iran as the impacts of sanctions and military losses in Ukraine bite, defence experts believe.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said their forces had shot down on Iranian-made drone in Kharkiv province.
“Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle,” the British Ministry of Defence said.
Kremlin hails importance of Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping meeting in Samarkand
The Kremlin has hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week amid tensions with the West.
Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of a summit of a security pact dominated by Moscow and Beijing.
“The meeting has a special significance in view of the current international situation,” Mr Ushakov told reporters, saying Mr Putin and Mr Xi will discuss the international situation, along with regional issues and bilateral cooperation.
China has pointedly refused to criticise Russia’s action in Ukraine and denounced Western sanctions against Moscow.
Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid tensions with the US that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“China has taken a well-balanced approach to the Ukrainian crisis, clearly expressing its understanding of the reasons that prompted Russia to launch the special military operation,” Mr Ushakov said.
“The issue will be thoroughly discussed during the meeting.”
Russian forces ‘ordered to retreat’ from Kharkiv as some leave weapons behind in ‘apparent panic’
Russian forces have been ordered to retreat from advancing Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv to focus instead on defending their position in the eastern Donbas region, according to western intelligence sources.
Vladimir Putin’s generals are expected to cede an area nearly half the size of Wales before setting up a new defensive line to the east of the Oskil river, according to intelligence.
Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than two thousands square miles of territory as they continue their counter-offensive, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said, regaining key locations in the Kharkiv region.
He has urged the West to speed up arms supplies to maintain the momentum of its offensives.
Some Russian units fled their positions in “apparent panic” leaving behind a “significant quantity” of weapons, vehicles and ammunition as they fled, Western officials said.
Recent gains by Ukraine likened to ‘scoring a goal before half-time’
Ukrainian troops keep up the pressure on retreating Russian forces
Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige.
As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3km (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia has acknowledged that it recently withdrew troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
Russian troops were also pulling out from Melitopol, the second largest city in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, the city’s pre-occupation mayor said. His claim could not immediately be verified.
Melitopol has been occupied since early March. Capturing it would give Kyiv an opportunity to disrupt Russian supply lines between the south and the eastern Donbas region, the two major areas where Moscow-backed forces hold territory.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram that the Russian troops were heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea. He said columns of military equipment were reported at a checkpoint in Chonhar, a village marking the boundary between the Crimean peninsula and the Ukrainian mainland.
In the newly freed village of Chkalovske in the Kharkiv region, Svitlana Honchar said the Russians’ departure was sudden and swift.
“They left like the wind. They were fleeing by any means they could.”
China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is keeping the West guessing about whether Beijing will cooperate with tougher sanctions on Russia as he meets President Vladimir Putin a year after declaring they had a “no limits” friendship ahead of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
China has avoided violating sanctions but its purchases of Russian oil and gas rose almost 60% in August over a year ago to $11.2 billion. That helps to top up Moscow’s cash flow after the United States, Europe and Japan cut purchases and expelled Russia from the global banking system.
Xi and Putin are due to meet this week in Uzbekistan at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an eight-nation Central Asian security group.
Washington and allies in the Group of Seven major economies want to squeeze Moscow by enforcing an upper limit on how much buyers are allowed to pay for its oil. That would require cooperation from China, India and other energy-hungry Asian economies that have avoided taking sides and still buy from Russia.
Amid Russia’s war, pope says faith cannot justify such evil
Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Tuesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war and that God must never “be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”
Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Francis opened an interfaith conference in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan by challenging delegations to unite in condemning war.
He cited a Kazakh poet in warning that “he who permits evil and does not oppose it cannot be regarded as a true believer. At best he is a half-hearted believer.”
In the audience of the 80 imams, patriarchs, rabbis and muftis was Metropolitan Anthony, in charge of foreign relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, which has firmly backed Russia’s invasion. His boss, Patriarch Kirill, was supposed to have participated in the congress but canceled last month.
'They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat
Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk.
The Kremlin’s main stronghold in the northwest has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Ukraine.
The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low.
The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of territory being recovered in 12 days – four times the size of Greater London or bigger than Denmark, according to various comparisons.
The time and tide of the conflict is changing and the beginning of the end may now be here, reports Kim Sengupta from Kyiv.
Ukraine forces capture ‘sad’ retreating Russian troops
The time and tide of the conflict is changing, temporarily at least, reports Kim Sengupta from Kyiv
