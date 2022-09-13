‘What is Berlin afraid of?’ Ukraine attacks Germany over lack of military aid
‘Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses,’ says Kyiv
Angry Ukraine officials have accused Germany of ignoring Kyiv’s pleas for military hardware, including Leopard tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Berlin was offering “abstract fears and excuses” instead of weapons, as the row over military aid between the two countries erupted again.
His comments came after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a new appeal to the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian forces move to consolidate control over a large swathe of northeastern territory recaptured from Russia.
