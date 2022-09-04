Six people have died while climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano in Far Eastern Russia, according to reports.

Rescuers are said to be unable to reach another six climbers stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, in the Kamchatka region, because of bad weather.

Two of the climbers are believed to be sheltering in a camp 10,827 ft above sea level, and another four in a tent at 13,123 ft.