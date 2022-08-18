Strange creature with ‘mouth but no anus’ is not earliest human ancestor, study finds
Creature moves by wriggling and has mouth surrounded by spines and holes
A strange microscopic creature which has “a mouth but no anus” and from which humans were earlier thought to have descended has now been found to be a part of a different family tree.
The bag-like sea creature known as a Saccorhytus also likely moved by wriggling, previous studies had revealed.
Its large mouth was found to be surrounded by spines and holes which were interpreted as pores for gills.
