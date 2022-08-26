Finnish leader Sanna Marin has issued a public apology after photographs of two topless influencers kissing each other at the prime minister's official residence emerged on social media.

Ms Marin, 36, courted controversy last week when a private video of her partying with her friends was leaked on social media, leading to an outcry from the opposition politicians.

After the video of the prime minister dancing at the party went viral, her opponents called on Ms Marin to take a drug test over allegations that she was socialising with people who used illegal substances.