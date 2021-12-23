Shakira’s lips don’t lie: Barcelona really does have a wild boar problem

Best known for bringing us Waka Waka, Shakira also captured world attention when she became another victim of a growing hazard of urban life: marauding wild boars.

When two hogs made off her handbag while she was out for a walk in a Barcelona park with her eight-year-old son, she took to Instagram to reassure her fans around the world she had survived the ordeal.

In a city infamous for human bag snatchers, these porcine thieves’ attack on the Colombian singer in September made her easily the highest profile victim of increasingly aggressive wild boars who have invaded the Catalan capital in recent years.