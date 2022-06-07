Less than a week after Shanghai lifted its two-month long Covid lockdown, concerns have grown about another impending outbreak as the city recorded new cases.

The Shanghai health commission said on Tuesday morning that three locally-transmitted cases and seven local asymptomatic infections have been reported. On Monday, three imported cases and six imported asymptomatic infections were recorded.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts have been placed under quarantine, Shanghai Daily reported.