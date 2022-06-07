Two shipwrecks found near sunken vessel with lost treasure ‘worth billions’
Discoveries show new ‘options for archaeological exploration’, officials say
Two more shipwrecks have been found while monitering a sunken vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was believed to be carrying lost treasure worth billions.
They were discovered near the San Jose galleon, which sits off the coast of Colombia and is considered the holy grail of shipwrecks.
Authorities were monitoring the wreckage with an underwater vehicle when they noticed two other sunken vessels nearby.
