Starving to death: Somalia’s worst drought in decades raises fears of famine
Children and cattle are dying while hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the drought, posing a huge challenge for a government short on cash and solutions, reports Fred Harter in Jubaland
On the far edge of a camp for the displaced in southern Somalia, a small grave has been dug into a patch of dusty ground. It is for four-year-old Ubah Ali, whose frail, lifeless body lies a few feet away, wrapped in an orange and blue sleeping mat.
The day before, Ubah’s pregnant mother, Juhara, had taken her to see a team from a mobile health clinic that was visiting the camp. The little girl had been sick for the past two months, so wasted by malnutrition that she could not eat solid food without vomiting.
The doctors’ visit came too late. That night, Ubah had a severe bout of diarrhoea. By morning she had stopped breathing.
