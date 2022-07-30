As the washing machines at the laundromat spun, Derek Abbott picked up a magazine to while away his time. It was sometime in 1995.

Flipping through the pages, Prof Abbott — who taught at the University of Adelaide’s school of electrical and electronic engineering — found an article on “Somerton Man” — a mysterious man whose identity was in question and whose body had washed up on Somerton beach in Australia in 1948.

Interesting, he thought. And sometime later, he folded his laundry and went home.