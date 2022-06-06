US and South Korea fire eight missiles in response to North Korean launches

The US and South Korea launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea in a show of force to match what appeared to be North Korea’s record missile tests on a single day.

The allies conducted the joint missile launches on Monday to demonstrate “capability and posture to launch immediate precision strikes” in response to North Korea’s “provocations”.

Eight surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) – one American and seven South Korean missiles – were fired in 10 minutes, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and US Forces Korea.