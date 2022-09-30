Billionaire Jared Isaacman, one of the space tourists who launched on his own SpaceX flight last year, has announced plans with the Elon Musk-founded company to launch a private mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

SpaceX and Nasa announced in a last-minute press conference on Thursday that they are conducting a study to assess whether or not such a mission is possible.

The mission would involve the private human spaceflight startup Polaris Program funded by Mr Isaacman, who had paid an undisclosed amount for a three-day spaceflight for himself and three others last year.