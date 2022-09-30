Billionaire space tourist planning private mission with SpaceX to fix Hubble telescope
‘Reboosting Hubble into higher, more stable orbit could add multiple years of operations to its life’
Billionaire Jared Isaacman, one of the space tourists who launched on his own SpaceX flight last year, has announced plans with the Elon Musk-founded company to launch a private mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.
SpaceX and Nasa announced in a last-minute press conference on Thursday that they are conducting a study to assess whether or not such a mission is possible.
The mission would involve the private human spaceflight startup Polaris Program funded by Mr Isaacman, who had paid an undisclosed amount for a three-day spaceflight for himself and three others last year.
