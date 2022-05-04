Spain’s disappearing beaches: Climate change and overdevelopment threaten ‘national treasures’
Tourists are piling back to Spain after the pandemic but the country’s famous beaches are under threat
After two years of the pandemic, British tourists are finally returning in force to Spain’s golden beaches but may be surprised by what they find.
From the Costa Brava in the north to the Costa del Sol in the south, Spain’s coastline is being washed away by violent storms blamed on climate change but critics say there are no long-term measures to halt erosion.
Sun, sand and sangria may have long been a joke about Spanish holidays but, ecologists fear, unless action is taken soon and there will be few beaches left to savour.
