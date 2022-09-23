‘Revolutionary’ space catapult receives funding for first launches
Nasa-backed SpinLaunch plans to make access to space cheaper, quicker and more environmentally friendly
An innovative launch system designed to catapult payloads into space at 8,000kph (5,000mph) has received $71 million in funding to commercialise the technology.
SpinLaunch, which already has the backing of Nasa, announced its latest funding round this week, bringing the total amount raised for its Mass Accelerator launcher to $150 million.
It will be the world’s first kinetic launch system, capable of delivering satellites into orbit in a way that is both cheaper and less environmentally damaging than conventional rockets.
