Sri Lanka’s top court allows proceedings in begin against ousted leader Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka’s top court has allowed proceedings against former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and the country’s former finance minister and two of its former central bank governors.

The case, filed by rights group Transparency International, calls for accountability for the island nation’s leadership for its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades, reported Reuters.

The group filed a public interest lawsuit on 17 June claiming that the former president, his brothers Mahinda and Basil and former central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and top finance ministry bureaucrat S R Attygalle were directly responsible for the economic crisis.