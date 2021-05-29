Human rights concerns over Sri Lanka’s controversial plans for ‘rehabilitation centres’ for extremists

Since the Easter Sunday suicide bombings of 2019, which killed 269 people and injured over 500 in churches and hotels, Sri Lankan authorities have sought to combat the threat from violent Islamist groups.

In March the country issued a new regulation, under the country’s hotly debated Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), that could send hundreds of the island’s Muslims to rehabilitation centres controlled by the military.

Individuals who are suspected of holding extremist beliefs can be referred to a government-designated rehabilitation centre for up to 12 months, with the possibility of extension.