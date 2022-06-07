Sri Lanka needs $5bn in next six months to ensure basic living standards, says PM

‘Only establishing economic stability is not enough, we have to restructure the entire economy’

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 07 June 2022 18:21
Sri Lanka deploys troops amid widespread violent protests

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka will need at least $5bn (£4bn) in the next six months to ensure the supply of food, fuel, cooking gas and more essentials to provide basic standards of living, said the prime minister of the country struggling with its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years.

Ranil Wickremesinghe said in parliament that Sri Lankans are staring at a tough three weeks to obtain essentials, but urged people to be patient.

“Only establishing economic stability is not enough, we have to restructure the entire economy,” he said.

