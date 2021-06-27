Art as politics: street artists take on the state in St Petersburg
When a mural of a smiling Alexei Navalny appeared in the Russian city, the authorities saw it is as no laughing matter, reports Oliver Carroll in St Petersburg
On 28 April, residents of St Petersburg’s Petrogradsky district awoke to a new piece of street art — one that contradicted every rule of Russia’s increasingly defensive regime.
The image depicted jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, drawn on an electricity substation with the caption "Hero of the new times." The art was on display for just a few hours before being painted over by municipal authorities.
A game of cat and mouse ensued. Atop the modesty overcoat came a counter slogan: "Navalny is Russia’s hero and Putin is a thief." Then, more paint from the authorities, and a stern message in riposte: "Choose appropriate heroes: use your head."
