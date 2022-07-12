Three students at an elite South Korean university are facing the wrath of netizens for suing cleaners and security workers at the institution for their “noisy protests”.

The workers have been fighting for more pay and better working conditions at the prestigious Yonsei University in Seoul for months.

The three students sued the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union’s (KPTU) branch president and vice president at Yonsei in May for holding allegedly “illegal and unregistered protests that generated stress and invaded one’s right to learn for over a month”.