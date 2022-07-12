Jump to content
Students at elite South Korean university slammed for suing labourers over ‘noisy’ protests

Students filed one criminal and three civil lawsuits, seeking £4,120 in compensation for ‘tuition, mental damages and psychiatry treatment sessions’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 12 July 2022 19:22
Comments
<p>Workers at Yonsei University in South Korea have sought better pay and basic rights such as access to showers</p>

Workers at Yonsei University in South Korea have sought better pay and basic rights such as access to showers

(Instagram/Yonsei University)

Three students at an elite South Korean university are facing the wrath of netizens for suing cleaners and security workers at the institution for their “noisy protests”.

The workers have been fighting for more pay and better working conditions at the prestigious Yonsei University in Seoul for months.

The three students sued the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union’s (KPTU) branch president and vice president at Yonsei in May for holding allegedly “illegal and unregistered protests that generated stress and invaded one’s right to learn for over a month”.

