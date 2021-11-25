Sudan deal risks pushing the military’s pro-democracy rivals into irrelevance

The reinstatement of Abdalla Hamdok as Sudan’s prime minister after last month’s military coup may represent a loosening of the army’s grip on power, but the country’s transition to democracy hangs in the balance with further turmoil likely.

Hamdok was placed under house arrest after the 25 October coup - led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan - but released on Sunday under a deal struck with the military, which followed pressure from the US and UN, among others, as well as unrest on the streets - where there were further protests on Thursday.

Along with giving in to international pressure to end Hamdok’s house arrest and releasing all political detainees, the deal recognises the constitutional arrangement signed in 2019 after the ousting of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir and the Juba peace deal with some of the armed groups that led the civil war against his regime.