The resignation of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after another round of protests could prove terminal for the country’s planned transition to democracy, and has raised concerns of a return to authoritarian rule just years after the toppling of former dictator Omar al-Bashir.

In the latest rallies on Sunday - in the capital Khartoum and other cities - gunfire and tear gas filled the streets while three protesters were reportedly killed. For many demonstrators - who were marching against a 25 October military coup and ensuing power-sharing deal between Mr Hamdok and the army - the protests are a reminder of the 2019 struggle to oust Mr Bashir.

The October coup saw Mr Hamdok deposed and placed under house arrest as the army - led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan - seized power and lurched Sudan back into the dark days where the military exerted control over every aspect of their lives for decades.