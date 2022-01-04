Sudan on the brink as PM’s resignation stirs fears of return to authoritarian rule
The sudden departure of Sudan’s prime minister spells trouble for the country’s political transition and protesters fear a backslide to decades of dictatorship, reports Ahmed Aboudouh
The resignation of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after another round of protests could prove terminal for the country’s planned transition to democracy, and has raised concerns of a return to authoritarian rule just years after the toppling of former dictator Omar al-Bashir.
In the latest rallies on Sunday - in the capital Khartoum and other cities - gunfire and tear gas filled the streets while three protesters were reportedly killed. For many demonstrators - who were marching against a 25 October military coup and ensuing power-sharing deal between Mr Hamdok and the army - the protests are a reminder of the 2019 struggle to oust Mr Bashir.
The October coup saw Mr Hamdok deposed and placed under house arrest as the army - led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan - seized power and lurched Sudan back into the dark days where the military exerted control over every aspect of their lives for decades.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies