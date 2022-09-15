Sweden’s first female PM concedes defeat to right-wing, anti-immigrant bloc

Sweden’s incumbent Social Democrats prime minister Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday after conceding defeat in a closely fought election, making way for a bloc of anti-immigration, right-wing parties.

Ms Andersson, who was the Nordic country’s first woman prime minister and led the nation’s historic bid to join Nato, announced she would step down with less than 0.1 per cent of votes remaining to be counted.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] I will therefore request my dismissal as prime minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the parliament speaker and the Riksdag,” Ms Andersson said.